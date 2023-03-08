Lipcius went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Lipcius has had an impressive start to his spring, as he now has three home runs and a 1.600 OPS across 15 at-bats. The 24-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in November, and after a productive 2022 split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, Lipcius could be in line for his MLB debut at some point in 2023. He figures to play some at second and third base whenever he reaches the majors.