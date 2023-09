The Tigers will recall Lipcius on Friday.

Lipcius was impressive during spring training, posting a .909 OPS with three home runs across 41 at-bats. He's gone on to post a respectable season with Triple-A Toledo by maintaining a .272/.363/.412 line across 416 plate appearances, though that's translated to just a 96 wRC+. It's unclear what his role may be in Detroit, as both Matt Vierling and Zack Short are likely ahead of him on the third base depth chart.