Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Belts another homer
Dixon went 1-for-2 with a solo homer Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Dixon struck out in his first at-bat before connecting for his second homer of spring in his next trip to the plate. The 27-year-old, who is competing for a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder, is now slashing .294/.350/.647 through eight games this spring.
