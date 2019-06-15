Dixon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-4 loss to Cleveland.

Miguel Cabrera and Dixon went back-to-back in the second inning to make it 2-2, but Detroit's offense couldn't keep up from there. Dixon has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers so far this season, as he's slashing .288/.305/.512 with seven home runs in 40 games. He slashed .178/.218/.356 with five home runs in 74 games with the Reds last year.

