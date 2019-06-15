Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Blasts seventh home run
Dixon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-4 loss to Cleveland.
Miguel Cabrera and Dixon went back-to-back in the second inning to make it 2-2, but Detroit's offense couldn't keep up from there. Dixon has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers so far this season, as he's slashing .288/.305/.512 with seven home runs in 40 games. He slashed .178/.218/.356 with five home runs in 74 games with the Reds last year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...