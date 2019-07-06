Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Bounces back with two hits
Dixon went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Red Sox.
Dixon sat out Thursday after a rough 0-for-9 performance across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. He responded from the quick breather by posting his first multi-hit game since June 13. Dixon is now slashing .240/.269/.459 this season but just .103/.167/.256 over his past 10 games.
