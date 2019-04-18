Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Called up to majors
The Tigers recalled Dixon from Triple-A Toledo prior to Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Dixon received the promotion to the big leagues after the Tigers placed outfielder Christin Stewart (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list. The Tigers likely brought Dixon up mostly for his ability to play three infield position and both corner-infield spots, as he certainly didn't earn a callup due to his performance at the plate. In 11 games at Toledo this season, Dixon slashed .174/.174/.239 while striking out in 34.7 percent of his plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...