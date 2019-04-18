The Tigers recalled Dixon from Triple-A Toledo prior to Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Dixon received the promotion to the big leagues after the Tigers placed outfielder Christin Stewart (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list. The Tigers likely brought Dixon up mostly for his ability to play three infield position and both corner-infield spots, as he certainly didn't earn a callup due to his performance at the plate. In 11 games at Toledo this season, Dixon slashed .174/.174/.239 while striking out in 34.7 percent of his plate appearances.

