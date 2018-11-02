Dixon was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Friday.

Dixon made his major-league debut with the Reds in 2018, though he struggled to a .178/.218/.356 line with five homers in 74 games. The 26-year-old also appeared in 49 games with Triple-A Louisville, slashing .346/.389/.570 with six homers. Dixon should get an opportunity to compete for a utility role in spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories