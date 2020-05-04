Dixon could earn a reserve role if MLB rosters are expanded for the 2020 campaign, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Dixon cleared waivers in January and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo, which seemed to be his likely starting location in 2020. However, MLB rosters could expand when the regular season is able to begin, and Dixon could end up as a backup option at first, third and both corner outfield spots. The 28-year-old slashed .248/.290/.435 and led the Tigers with 15 home runs in 2019.