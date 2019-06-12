Dixon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Dixon also struck out twice, and he's now whiffing 33.9 percent of the time this season. While the 27-year-old does have a nice .289/.305/.509 slash line with six home runs, his high strikeout rate combined with a high BABIP (.397 entering Tuesday) suggest that some regression could be coming.

More News
Our Latest Stories