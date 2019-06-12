Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Goes deep in loss
Dixon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.
Dixon also struck out twice, and he's now whiffing 33.9 percent of the time this season. While the 27-year-old does have a nice .289/.305/.509 slash line with six home runs, his high strikeout rate combined with a high BABIP (.397 entering Tuesday) suggest that some regression could be coming.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...