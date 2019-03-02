Dixon went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League win over the Braves.

Dixon is now slashing .273/.385/.545 through 11 at-bats this spring. The 26-year-old made his MLB debut last season with the Reds and posted a disappointing .178/.218/.356 line across 74 games, though he has a chance to make the Tigers roster as a reserve infielder with a strong camp.

