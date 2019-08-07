Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Good start to August
Dixon went 3-for-10 with a triple and two runs while starting both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
Dixon is off to a solid start to August, starting in five of the Tigers' first six games of the month while going 8-for-21 with four extra-base knocks. He'll stick in the lineup at first base Wednesday in the series finale and serve as Detroit's cleanup hitter.
