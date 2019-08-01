Dixon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four total RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

Dixon hit his 14th home run of the season in the eighth inning with a runner on, part of a five-run inning for the Tigers. The 27-year-old has been a pleasant surprise with a .767 OPS this season after posting a lowly .574 mark in 74 games last year.