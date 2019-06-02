Dixon went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Braves.

Dixon has taken his opportunity with the Tigers and ran with it, as he's now slashing a robust .321/.345/.593 across 81 at-bats and has started the past six games. However, his 38.1 percent strikeout rate and .477 BABIP suggest that some regression could be in order for the 27-year-old, who slashed just .178/.218/.356 in 118 at-bats last season.