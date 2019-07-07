Dixon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Dixon hit his 12th home run of the season in the eighth inning off of Boston reliever Ryan Brasier. The 27-year-old also struck out two more times, and his strikeout rate is sitting at 31 percent heading into the All-Star break. Dixon should continue to offer decent power the rest of the way, but he could struggle with his batting average due to all the swings and misses.

