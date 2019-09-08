Dixon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Dixon will be on the bench for the fourth time in seven games and looks to have moved into a part-time role with Jeimer Candelario having recently taken over as Detroit's primary first baseman. Though Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs on the season, the impact of his power production has been muted by a .290 on-base percentage and a 32.7 percent strikeout rate.