Dixon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to Cleveland.

Dixon hit his ninth home run of the season off of Trevor Bauer in the second inning. The 27-year-old has been a nice find for Detroit, as he's posting a solid .812 OPS through 144 at-bats and has settled into an everyday role.

