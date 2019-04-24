Dixon went 3-for-4 with a three-run double in a 4-2 victory during the second game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old only pinch ran in the first game and then started the nightcap. The way he's swinging the bat, though, he's making his case for more playing time. In three MLB games this season, he's 5-for-7 (.714) with two doubles and four RBI. It's still way too early to make any logical projections for the rest of Dixon's 2019 season, but he's off to a strong start.