Dixon went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI during his 2019 MLB debut in a 4-3 victory against the White Sox on Sunday.

The 27-year-old made a nice impression during his Tigers debut. The team called him up from Triple-A on Thursday when it placed Christin Stewart on the 10-day injured list. Dixon has some pop, as he recorded 11 extra-base hits in 118 at-bats with the Reds last season, but he also only slashed .178/.218/.356. Despite the hot debut, keep the expectations in check.