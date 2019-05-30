Dixon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Orioles.

Dixon took Branden Kline deep in the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 4-2 victory. It was his fifth home run of the season and second in his past five games. He's also put together a seven-game hitting streak, raising his average to a solid .306 mark across 75 plate appearances. Dixon has appeared mostly at first base this season, though the team has recently given him playing time in left field and third base, indicating that they want to find consistent playing time for him.

