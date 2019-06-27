Dixon allowed 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rangers.

Dixon accounted for the Tigers only offense on the evening, taking Mike Minor deep in the fourth inning. It was his 10th homer of the season, and third in his past 10 games. Though he's striking out at a 31 percent clip, he's managed a solid .488 slugging percentage and .231 ISO through 167 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories