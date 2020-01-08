Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Remains in organization
Dixon cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Dixon will remain as organizational depth for the Tigers heading into his age-28 season. His .248/.290/.435 slash line in 118 games last season was acceptable for a bench player who spent time at six different positions but clearly wasn't good enough for any team to view him as a desirable addition.
