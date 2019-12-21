Tigers' Brandon Dixon: Removed from 40-man roster
Dixon was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Saturday.
The Tigers acquired C.J. Cron (thumb) and Jonathan Schoop on Saturday, and Dixon was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for the infielders. Dixon led the Tigers with 15 home runs in 2019, but he saw limited playing time despite his defensive versatility. It wouldn't be surprising if the 27-year-old was able to find another major-league opportunity elsewhere, but it's unclear whether he would be able to cement himself as an everyday player despite his ability to move around defensively.
