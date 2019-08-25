Dixon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Dixon will take a seat after donning the golden sombrero has part of an 0-for-5 performance in Saturday's 8-5 loss. The 27-year-old is slashing just .226/.275/.357 with a 35.2 percent strikeout rate thus far in August. Jordy Mercer replaces Dixon at first base.