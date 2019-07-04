Dixon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire will give Dixon a day to clear his head after the 27-year-old started both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader, going 0-for-9 with three strikeouts. Dixon still remains locked in as the Tigers' everyday first baseman, but he'll cede those duties to Niko Goodrum in the series finale.