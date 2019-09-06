Dixon went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Thursday against the Royals.

Dixon began a power barrage for the Tigers in the fourth inning, taking Glenn Sparkman deep for his 15th home run of the season. He hasn't served as an everyday starter for the Tigers of late, sitting in three of the team's past seven games. Despite that, he's been on a decent run in that span, collecting two multi-hit games while also smacking three doubles, driving in four, and scoring two runs. Overall, Dixon has managed a .250/.291/.451 line across 374 plate appearances this season.

