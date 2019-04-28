Dixon is starting at first base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Dixon has been seeing fairly regular playing time since getting called up from Triple-A on April 18, and he's parlayed it into a .429/.467/.571 slash line across 14 at-bats. Dixon could be squeezed for time a bit whenever Christin Stewart (quadriceps) returns from the injured list, but the 27-year-old should still find his way into the lineup most days for the time being.