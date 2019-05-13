Dixon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run Sunday in the Tigers' 5-3 win over the Twins.

Dixon made the most of the three straight starts he collected over the weekend, rapping out three extra-base hits (including a pair of home runs) and driving in three. While his positional versatility gives him multiple avenues to at-bats in Detroit, Dixon doesn't have a line on a full-time role just yet and is probably only worthy of consideration in AL-only formats at this time.