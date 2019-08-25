Dixon went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Twins.

It was a rough night for Dixon, and to add insult to injury, his final strikeout ended the game. The 27-year-old entered the contest with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate, so boom-or-bust efforts are to be expected, and he was definitely on the bust side Saturday.

