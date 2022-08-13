Garcia will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Garcia was sent down by the Tigers in early August but will serve as a spot starter during Monday's nightcap. Over two major-league starts this year, he's posted a 2.35 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 7.2 innings.
