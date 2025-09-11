The Tigers optioned Sommers to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 25-year-old lefty joined the big-league bullpen Tuesday when Bailey Horn went on the paternity list and will now head back to the minors following the latter's return. Sommers has given up six earned runs in just three MLB innings this year, but he's put himself in a position to audition for next year's Opening Day bullpen by turning in a 3.03 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 35.2 frames in Triple-A.