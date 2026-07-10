Tigers' Eduardo Valencia: Homers in first MLB at-bat

Valencia went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and was also hit by a pitch in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Valencia received his first call to the majors earlier in the day, and he supplied a special moment when he appeared as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old Venezuelan lifted the fourth pitch of his first MLB at-bat over the wall in center for his first career home run. Valencia spent eight seasons in the minors before getting promoted to provide some catching depth as Dillon Dingler manages a thumb injury. Dingler's injury isn't considered serious and he may return to the lineup soon, which could send Valencia back to Triple-A Toledo, though he's firmly in the mix to provide MLB depth the rest of the season as needed.