The Tigers optioned Valencia to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Valencia joined the Tigers for big-league camp but never appeared likely to make the Opening Day roster so long as Dillon Dingler and Jake Rogers emerged from spring training with their health intact. The 26-year-old backstop should get the chance to play fairly regularly at Toledo and could get his first big-league call-up if Dingler or Rogers misses time at any point.