Rodriguez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Rodriguez appeared in seven games (five starts) for the Tigers in 2022 but won't stay on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 10.62 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across 29.2 innings.
