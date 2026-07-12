Tigers' Framber Valdez: Moves to bereavement list

The Tigers placed Valdez on the bereavement list Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Valdez finished the first half with a strong performance Thursday, when he struck out nine and allowed just one run over seven innings against the Athletics. The veteran left-hander will step away from the team for personal reasons just ahead of the All-Star break, and he may not rejoin the active roster until after next weekend's series against the Angels. The Tigers have already listed Troy Melton, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize as their probable starters for the series versus the Angels.