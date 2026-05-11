Tigers' Gage Workman: Blasts pinch-hit homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Workman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Royals.
Workman came off the bench to make his Tigers debut and wasted no time making an impact, crushing a two-run homer to give his club the lead in the sixth inning. The Arizona State product posted a 1.003 OPS with four homers, 28 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 35 games with Triple-A Toledo before being called up prior to Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old has primarily worked in the infield but also has some outfield experience that could help him earn playing time with Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) on the injured list.
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