The Tigers promoted Workman from Low-A Lakeland to High-A West Michigan on Tuesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Workman will swap affiliates with fellow middle-infield prospect Trei Cruz, who was demoted from West Michigan to Lakeland in a corresponding move. A 2020 fourth-round pick, Workman earned a promotion to High-A after slashing .256/.357/.426 with 23 extra-base hits (16 doubles, four triples and three home runs) while going 22-for-25 on stolen-base attemptes.