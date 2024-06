Urshela went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over Milwaukee.

Urshela plated two runners on a fifth inning single, coming around to score later in the inning. The third-baseman had been slumping over the last week, batting just .176 with one extra-base hit, two RBI and one run scored. The 32-year-old Urshela provides limited fantasy value due to his lack of power -- he has just two home runs and seven extra-base hits in 134 plate appearances this season.