Urshela went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

The third baseman made the final score a little more respectable by taking Brad Keller deep in the ninth inning. Urshela has only two homers on the season, but both have come during the current series in Boston, and he seems to have shaken off the rust following an IL stint due to a hamstring strain that cost him 21 games -- over the last seven contests, he's batting .348 (8-for-23).