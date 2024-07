Urshela went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Urshela notched his first three-hit effort since June 11 as he helped lead the Tigers to victory. The veteran infielder is batting .249 for the season, which is a step back after he hit .299 for the Angels during an injury-shortened 2023 campaign. Urshela still has time to pick his average up, however, and he should stick in an everyday role as long as he's healthy, so his fantasy stock could increase down the stretch.