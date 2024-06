Urshela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

He'll take a seat for the day game after a night game, paving the way for Matt Vierling to pick up a start at third base. Urshela had been included in the Detroit lineup in each of the last nine games, going just 4-for-34 at the plate to bring his batting average down to .253 for the season.