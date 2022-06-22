site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Harold Castro: Back in lineup
Castro (calf) is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Castro didn't appear in the last two games due to calf tightness, but he'll start at the hot corner and bat fifth Wednesday. He went 0-for-13 with two runs and two strikeouts over his last four games.
