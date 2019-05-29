Castro was not called up by the Tigers on Tuesday despite the team needing a middle infielder as he'd recently tweaked his oblique, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Outfielder Victor Reyes wound up being the corresponding move when Josh Harrison (hamstring) landed on the injured list. Castro hasn't been placed on the injured list, so he could still get called up soon if the issue is determined to be minor.

