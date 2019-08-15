Castro went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Castro has shown some skills at the plate this season, and he's now batting .285 after the three-hit performance. The 25-year-old doesn't offer a ton of pop, as he has just a .687 OPS and three home runs through 60 games, but he's certainly earned himself regular playing time on a Detroit team badly in need of any offensive output.