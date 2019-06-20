Castro went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Castro singled home a run in the first inning, then followed a Brandon Dixon two-run shot in the third with a solo home run of his own, the first of his MLB career. The 25-year-old has been getting fairly regular playing time lately, and he's slashing .263/.295/.386 through 57 at-bats.