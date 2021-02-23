Castro will compete with the likes of Akil Baddoo and potentially Isaac Paredes for a roster spot out of spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Castro's role depends on how new manager A.J. Hinch decides to construct the roster. If Baddoo makes the team as a fifth outfielder, Castro could get squeezed. Paredes is also an option to play third base if Jeimer Candelario shifts over to first, which would further cloud the picture for Castro. The 27-year-old did impress with a .347/.407/.429 line in 22 games last season, so that should help his cause, and he has the versatility to play multiple positions in the infield and outfield.