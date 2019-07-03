Castro will start in right field and bat sixth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

The versatile Castro will stick in the lineup for a fifth straight contest while Nicholas Castellanos shifts over to designated hitter in place of a resting Miguel Cabrera. Though Castro has benefited from steady work of late, he's the most likely candidate to lose out on an everyday role with top shortstop Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) making his return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. With Mercer back, Niko Goodrum projects to pay second base on a regular basis, leaving no room for Castro at the position he's played most frequently this season.