Castro suffered a calf injury during Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Indians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Castro actually sustained the injury, but he never exited the contest despite the lopsided result. It doesn't seem to be a serious concern for the 25-year-old, but manager Ron Gardenhire indicated he'll likely receive the day off Wednesday as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories