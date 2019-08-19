Castro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Castro left the yard in the first inning, depositing a ball over the fence in left field for a two-run blast. He would plate another run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to center, though the Tigers would fall 5-4 in the series finale. Through 63 games this season, Castro is batting .283 with four homers, 28 RBI and three stolen bases.