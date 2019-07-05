Tigers' Harold Castro: Doubles, scores twice in win
Castro went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over the White Sox.
Castro has been decently productive when he's played this year, as he's batting .284, albeit with just a .671 OPS. The 25-year-old might be squeezed for time in the infield with the return of shortstop Jordy Mercer, but Castro is versatile enough to play all over the field, though the Tigers also have Niko Goodrum deployed in a utility capacity.
