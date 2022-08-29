Castro went 2-for-5 with a double and five RBI in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

Castro drove in two runs on a fourth inning single, then cleared the bases on a double in the sixth. The 28-year-old has been playing well and is seeing regular time at first base with Spencer Torkelson in Triple-A. Torkelson still figures prominently into the team's future plans, so it remains to be seen what Castro's role will be beyond this year. He should still be a decent fantasy asset for the remainder of 2022, however.